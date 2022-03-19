Bill Promotes California As US Refuge For Transgender Youth

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, right, prepares to announce his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 17, 2022. If approved, the measure that responds to several states, particularly Texas, aims to protect parents from having their transgender children taken away from them or from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their children's access to healthcare, including gender-affirming care. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)