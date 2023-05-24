TEXAS

Bill To Abolish Harris County Election Administrator Sent To Governor’s Desk

jsalinasBy
A bill to abolish the position of elections administrator in Harris County is on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

The state Legislature approved the bill on Tuesday in response to recent elections that have been plagued by ballot shortages and delayed poll openings.

Harris County created the position of elections administrator in 2020. The new bill will return the county’s elections oversight to the elected offices of tax assessor and county clerk, which are both lately held by Democrats. The change would take effect September 1st.

