Bills Filed For And Against High Speed Rail

Two Austin lawmakers have filed bills for next year’s legislative session calling for a high-speed rail line linking San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Representative John Bucy the Third and Senator Sarah Eckhardt filed bills calling for the rail line to follow I-35. But at least one lawmaker has filed a bill to prohibit any state money from being used for the building of a rail line that would be operated by a private entity.

Representative Cody Harris of Palestine says his measure would block funding for altering any roadway in connection to high speed rail. In addition to the I-35 corridor proposal, Amtrak and a group called Texas Central Partners are pushing for a high-speed line between Houston and Dallas.