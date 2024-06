Harris County health officials say evidence of bird flu is now detectable in wastewater samples that encompass nine Texas cities including Houston.

Officials say H5N1 was detected in the wastewater by the Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute. Researchers conducted tests on wastewater samples that were collected this spring. No human cases of bird flu are yet reported in Harris County.

Test results do not identify a source for the virus and officials say the risk to the public is currently low.