The San Antonio Zoo is shutting down some of the exhibits due to a possible case of the bird flu. They say a wild black vulture was found dead on the property. It was tested and the zoo says that avian influenza has not been ruled out. More testing is needed, they say.

In addition to a closure of the aviary, a flamingo feeding experienced has been canceled. They’re also cleaning out vending machines, which are full of fish food. Those, apparently, attract wild birds.