Birding Preserve Reverses Decision To Sell Land To Government For Border Wall

A birding preserve in Starr County is reversing its decision to sell some of its land to the U.S. government. The preserve’s board of directors voted last Friday to reverse its original decision to sell about two and a half acres of land in Salineno so the government could build more segments of the border wall.

The government has threatened to condemn the land so it can take possession and begin construction. The executive director of the preserve tells the Monitor that she hopes President-elect Joe Biden will prevent any future attempts to take the land from her organization.