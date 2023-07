Birth certificates confirming gender assigned at birth will now be required to audition for a pair of renowned youth choirs.

The Texas Center for Arts and Academics board approved the requirements this week by identical four-to-two margins for both the Texas Boys Choir and the Singing Girls of Texas.

The board heard three hours of public comment before having a one-hour behind-closed-doors meeting. The two singing groups originate from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts charter school.