Birth Control Ruling To See Fresh Scrutiny At Texas Capitol

FILE - Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2021. Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

FILE - Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2021. Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) — Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. A December court ruling took away the ability of minors in Texas to receive contraceptive healthcare without parental consent through a federal program. The lawmakers at the Republican-controlled Texas Capitol open their biennial legislative session on Tuesady. And reproductive rights are back on the table as a top focus, as legislators also look to tackle voting issues, LGBTQ rights and security on the border with Mexico, among other priorities.