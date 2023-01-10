TEXAS

Birth Control Ruling To See Fresh Scrutiny At Texas Capitol

Fred CruzBy 4 views
0
FILE - Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2021. Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) — Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. A December court ruling took away the ability of minors in Texas to receive contraceptive healthcare without parental consent through a federal program. The lawmakers at the Republican-controlled Texas Capitol open their biennial legislative session on Tuesady. And reproductive rights are back on the table as a top focus, as legislators also look to tackle voting issues, LGBTQ rights and security on the border with Mexico, among other priorities.

 

Fred Cruz

Rain To Persist As Storm Weary Californians Face Evacuations

Previous article

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To kill Wife

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS