Birth On A Riverbank: Woman’s Ordeal Shows Risks At Border

(AP) – A Honduran woman gave birth on the banks of the Rio Grande after being pushed across the river in a tire. Her ordeal shows how lives routinely end up at risk on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Increasing numbers of parents and children are crossing, driven by violence and poverty in Central America and growing desperation in migrant camps in Mexico.

The Border Patrol blames smugglers for using people in medical distress as decoys, drawing attention from others trying to sneak into the U.S. The woman and her daughter are safe after she gave birth on Nov. 22, with help from two Border Patrol agents.