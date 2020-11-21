NATIONAL

Birthday Time: Biden Turns 78, Will Be Oldest U.S. President

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) — President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 Friday, and he’ll soon take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice. As Biden wrestles with those issues, he will be attempting to accomplish another feat: demonstrating to Americans that age is but a number. Biden will enter office as the oldest president in the nation’s history, displacing Ronald Reagan. Reagan left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years, 349 days old.

 

