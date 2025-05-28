Birthright Citizenship Debated

The U.S. Supreme Court is issuing opinions in high-profile cases, including ones that affect the nation’s immigration policies. The Justices will decide the fate of an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. Congressman Chip Roy thinks is a slam dunk.

The Texas Republican says that clarifying the 14th Amendment would shut off an illegal immigration magnet. President Trump used an Executive Order, on his first day in office, to end automatic citizenship for everybody born on U.S. soil.