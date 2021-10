The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees will consider reprimanding one of its members. The board will hold a special meeting tomorrow to consider a censure of Trustee Minerva Pena. The move comes after Pena surrendered to the Cameron Cameron Sheriff’s Office last week after being charged with nepotism. Pena is accused of helping her daughter-in-law secure a teaching position at a Brownsville ISD school. The board will meet in executive session to discuss the censure motion.