BISD Police Officer Shoots At Reckless Driver Outside Porter Early College High School

Three people are under arrest following an incident that prompted a Brownsville school district police officer to open fire outside Porter Early College High School Tuesday morning.

School district police say at around 9 a.m. someone in a vehicle was driving recklessly in the parking lot near students and staff. The driver then sped toward a police officer, who shot at the vehicle.

District officials say two juveniles and an adult were taken into custody. It’s not clear if any of the three are students. No students or staff members were hurt. Tuesday marks the first day of school in Brownsville.