BISD Pulls 5 Books From Libraries That Local Pastor’s Group Deemed Inappropriate

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Brownsville ISD has banned five books from its school libraries that a local group of religious activists had demanded be removed.

Members of the Remnant Alliance, led by Pastor Luis Cabrera of Harlingen, last month had given the school district a list of 24 books it said were inappropriate. After a committee review, five were pulled from the shelves. A district spokeswoman says the other 19 are still being evaluated to determine their age-appropriateness.

The Remnant Alliance has also threatened legal action against the McAllen ISD, the Harlingen CISD, and other Valley school districts if they don’t ban certain books, most of them containing sexual content not to the group’s liking.

The group was organized after House Bill 900 became law in September, which puts Texas public school library books under a rating system.