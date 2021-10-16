NATIONAL

Bitcoin-Mining Power Plant Raises Ire Of Environmentalists

By 13 views
0
Smokestacks from the Greenridge Generation power plant tower above nearby homes, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Dresden, N.Y. One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency: It took over Greenidge Generation which now produces about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state's power grid. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

A bitcoin operation in central New York has taken over a power plant to find cheap energy for currency mining in a move that has alarmed environmentalists. Greenidge Generation now produces about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state’s power grid. Environmentalists see the plant as a climate threat. They fear a wave of resurrected fossil-fuel plants pumping out greenhouse gasses. They see Greenidge as a test case. They are asking the state to deny renewal of its air emission permit and put the brakes on similar projects.

 

Man Struck By Vehicle And Killed North Of Alamo

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL