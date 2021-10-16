Bitcoin-Mining Power Plant Raises Ire Of Environmentalists

Smokestacks from the Greenridge Generation power plant tower above nearby homes, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Dresden, N.Y. One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency: It took over Greenidge Generation which now produces about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state's power grid. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)