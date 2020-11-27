Black Friday Offers Beacon Of Hope To Struggling Stores

A lone shopper walks past the Christmas tree set up in an outlet mall Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Lakewood, Colo. After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A lone shopper walks past the Christmas tree set up in an outlet mall Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Lakewood, Colo. After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times. The economy is tanking and crowds are expected to be dramatically diminished as coronavirus cases spike and shoppers do more of their purchases online. Many retailers are beefing up their safety protocols, moving their doorbuster deals online and curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.