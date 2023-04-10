Black Lawmaker Who Was Expelled Reinstated To Tennessee Seat

(AP) — One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House has been reinstated. Nashville’s governing council voted Monday to send Justin Jones straight back to the Legislature. He quickly returned to the chamber after being sworn in on the Capitol steps

The council vote returns Jones to the Capitol after just four days. Republicans banished the two over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting. The other lawmaker, Justin Pearson, could be reappointed Wednesday.