NATIONAL

Black Man Must Wear Mask, Over His Objection, During Trial

By 143 views
0

(AP) – A Maine judge says a Black man who’s going on trial for murder must wear a mask even though he thinks it could prejudice jurors against him. Carine Reeves, of New York, contended that a mask would subject him to racial profiling and stereotyping by jurors who associate masks with criminals.

Justice Harold Stewart II said jurors will understand why Reeves and all others in the courtroom are wearing masks. He also wrote that Reeves could be subjected to “undue attention” if he were the only one without a mask in the courtroom. Reeves is charged in a 2017 killing in which the victim was shot in the head and left on a roadside in eastern Maine.

 

Virus Spikes In UK, New Restrictions In Birmingham, England

Previous article

Poll: Pandemic Takes Toll On Mental Health Of Young Adults

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL