NATIONAL

Black Vietnam Vet Finally Awarded Medal Of Honor For Bravery

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism during the Vietnam War, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Washington. Davis, then a captain and commander with the 5th Special Forces Group, engaged in nearly continuous combat during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in the village of Bong Son in Binh Dinh province. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — An 83-year-old Vietnam veteran is at long last getting his due. President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat.

Davis’ recommendation for the medal had been lost, resubmitted — and then lost again. Biden says Davis was “everything this medal means.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Davis says finally receiving the recognition is like getting a long-anticipated ice cream cone. Davis says: “You know what it looks like, what it smells like. You just haven’t licked it.”

US Sending Bridge-Launchers To Ukraine For Spring Fight

Previous article

Doctor: Lesion Removed From Biden’s Chest Was Cancerous

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL