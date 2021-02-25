Blackouts Bring Up ‘A Four-Letter Word’ In Texas: Regulation

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. The single mother had her apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst during the record winter cold and was waiting for repairs to restore water to the apartment complex. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 managers of Texas' power grid are expected to receive a lashing in the first public hearings about the crisis at the state Capitol. (AP Photo/LM Otero File)