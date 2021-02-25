TEXAS

Blackouts Bring Up ‘A Four-Letter Word’ In Texas: Regulation

By 68 views
0
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. The single mother had her apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst during the record winter cold and was waiting for repairs to restore water to the apartment complex. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 managers of Texas' power grid are expected to receive a lashing in the first public hearings about the crisis at the state Capitol. (AP Photo/LM Otero File)

(AP) — Leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid are set to face sharp questioning from lawmakers for the first time since last week’s outages left more than 4 million customers without electricity. The hearings Thursday in the Texas Capitol come as lawmakers are calling for more regulation in America’s energy capital. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants to force power plants to winterize after nearly half of the state’s generation capacity was knocked offline by subfreezing temperatures. There’s also new support for guardrails on Texas’ deregulated electric market to prevent astronomical energy bills.

 

Biden Aims To Distribute Masks To Millions In ‘Equity’ Push

Previous article

McAllen Will Not Issue Temporary IDs To Migrants Seeking To Board Flights

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS