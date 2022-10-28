Blackouts Worsen In Ukraine; Fighting Rages On Many Fronts

Local residents stand in line waiting for free bread from volunteers in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities have warned of longer blackouts around the country’s largest cities amid repeated Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv region’s governor says residents can expect tougher and longer power outages in the days ahead. Kyiv’s mayor said the capital’s power supply is down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as many as 4 million Ukrainians were facing power outages because of the Russian attacks.

Fierce fighting was reported in the eastern Donetsk region. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to make sure that recently mobilized reservists were properly trained and equipped for battle.