File: Firefighters work on a five-alarm fire at the Home Depot off Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)

File: Firefighters work on a five-alarm fire at the Home Depot off Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Officials in San Jose are still investigating a blaze that leveled a Home Depot. Initial speculation has focused on the lumber section where the fire reportedly started Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fire prompted a shelter-in-place for a nearby neighborhood. The order was lifted by yesterday afternoon. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles.