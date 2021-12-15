Blaze Traps Hundreds In Hong Kong Tower, 13 Hospitalized

Two women are rescued by a firefighter in a bucket crane outside the World Trade Centre located in the city's popular Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of the Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Firefighters in Hong Kong have rescued hundreds of people who fled to the rooftop of a skyscraper and became trapped there after a large fire broke out.

Authorities said blaze started in the early afternoon Wednesday at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district. The 38-story tower houses both offices and a mall. At least 13 people were sent to hospital.

Authorities say firefighters had largely put out the fire by the late afternoon and suspected the blaze started on building’s bottom floors.