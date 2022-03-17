American Among Civilians Killed In Russian Attack In Ukraine

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows large craters and a damaged Olympic sports training center during the Russian invasion, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — An American man was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner.

The death of Jim Hill, of Diggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister. In a post on Facebook, she said he was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers.

Ukrainian officials reported that 10 people were killed Wednesday in Chernihiv while standing in the bread line. Chernihiv police and the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. Hill was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict