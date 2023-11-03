Blinken Calls For Pause In Israel-Hamas Conflict

President Biden’s top diplomat is pushing for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. During a visit to Tel Aviv today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a pause to allow hostages to be released from Hamas and humanitarian relief to get into Gaza.

Blinken emphasized Israel has the right to defend itself, but called on the country to do more to minimize civilian casualties in its bombardment of Gaza. Blinken’s trip comes as Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City.