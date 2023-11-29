Blinken Headed To Israel To Push For Ceasefire Extension

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel and the West Bank this week with the goal of extending a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

While speaking from NATO’s headquarters in Brussels today, Blinken said extending the pause will allow more hostages to get out and more humanitarian aid to get into the Gaza Strip. It will be Blinken’s third trip to the region since Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel in early October. A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to end today.

Yesterday, Hamas released 12 more hostages and Israel freed 30 additional Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.