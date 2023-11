The U.S. Secretary of State is in the West Bank. Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority leaders in the West Bank today following a meeting with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv. He said the pause in fighting has produced results and called for more hostages to be released and more humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Reuters reports Blinken will also travel to the United Arab Emirates to share what Washington would like to see happen in Gaza if Israel eliminates Hamas.