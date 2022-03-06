Blinken: NATO Has “Green Light” To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Moldova's President Maia Sandu greet each other as they arrive to attend a joint news conference following their talks in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Blinken is in Moldova pledging America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbor. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says NATO members have the “green light” to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the approval for Poland to send older Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine. During an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Blinken said the Biden administration is working with Poland to backfill their needs if they choose to send planes.

The move comes one day after Ukrainian President Zelensky made a plea to members of Congress to provide help against Russian forces.