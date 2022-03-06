Blinken: NATO Has “Green Light” To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says NATO members have the “green light” to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the approval for Poland to send older Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine. During an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Blinken said the Biden administration is working with Poland to backfill their needs if they choose to send planes.
The move comes one day after Ukrainian President Zelensky made a plea to members of Congress to provide help against Russian forces.