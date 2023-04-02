NATIONAL

Blinken: Russia Must Immediately Free 2 Detained Americans

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone since the Ukraine war, to immediately release Gershkovich, who was detained last week, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday, April 2. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

(AP) — The State Department says Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

In the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin’s detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary. Blinken called for his immediate release.

Blinken also sought the immediate release of Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive. He’s been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

