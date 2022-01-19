Blinken Urges Unity To Fight ‘relentless’ Russian Aggression

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging western nations to remain unified in the face of what he called “relentless” Russian aggression against Ukraine. During a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. and its allies are steadfast in their support amid fears of a potentially imminent Russian invasion. The Biden administration announced earlier that it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to Ukraine. Blinken said Russia was now in position to launch military action against Ukraine at very short notice with more than 100,000 troops massed on its border. Blinken is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday.