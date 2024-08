A top Hamas leader is dead following a reported raid on his home in Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Channel News Asia the U.S. was not aware or involved in the attack.

During a separate event in Singapore today, Blinken told reporters it was imperative to continue the work to strike a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Iranian state media reports Ismail Haniyeh was killed Wednesday in what Hamas called a “zionist raid” on his home in Tehran.