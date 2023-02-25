Blizzards Forecast In California Mountains In Multiday Storm

(AP) — A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures has shifted its focus to southern California, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff.

Blizzard warnings remain in the mountains and flood advisories are blanketing the region, but forecasters have offered some relief, predicting the storm will taper off later Saturday. More than 120,000 California customers remain without electricity.

Forecasters say northern and Western states will see more rain and snow through the weekend while the south will stay balmy. In Michigan, almost 400,000 customers are still without power, days after one of the worst ice storms in decades caused widespread outages.