Blue Origin’s upcoming flight to space will feature a group of famous women. The rocket company owned by Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez will be part of the crew. They’ll be joined by former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and bio-astronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen.

A launch date hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to happen this spring. It will be the eleventh human flight for Blue Origin’s New Shepard program.