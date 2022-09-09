Board Puts Abortion Rights Question On Michigan Fall Ballot

Reproductive Freedom for All leaders and supporters await the Michigan Board of Canvassers vote to send their initiative to the November ballot during a Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, meeting in Lansing, Mich. (Joey Cappelletti/Report for America via AP)

Reproductive Freedom for All leaders and supporters await the Michigan Board of Canvassers vote to send their initiative to the November ballot during a Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, meeting in Lansing, Mich. (Joey Cappelletti/Report for America via AP)

(AP) — A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan’s highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution.

The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans.

The Republicans had voted no last week, effectively killing the proposal with a 2-2 tie. Supporters had submitted more than 750,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum needed to get on the ballot.