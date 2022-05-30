Boat Capsizes On Colorado Lake; 1 Dead, 1 Missing, 11 Hurt

FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. (John Jaques/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

(AP) — A boat has capsized on a Colorado lake, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing.

Authorities told KRDO-TV that eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night when high winds apparently overturned the boat. The woman died at the scene, a child was flown to a hospital and the other survivors were treated at hospitals for hypothermia.

Rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that the effort could be difficult because of and deep and cold water. The lake is south of Colorado Springs.