Boat Collision In The Laguna Madre Claims Life Of Weslaco Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly boat collision in the Laguna Madre Tuesday.

Two men from Weslaco were in their boat fishing just outside the Arroyo Colorado while a commercial barge was in the ship channel. As the fishermen tried to get out of the way, their boat apparently became inoperable and it was struck by the barge. Both men were thrown into the water. Both resurfaced and got onto land but one of the men then became unresponsive.

State Game Wardens performed CPR but were not able to revive the victim. The man’s name hasn’t yet been released.