Bob Dylan is being accused of sexually abusing an underage girl in the 1960’s in a new lawsuit filed in New York.

The suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday alleges the singer-songwriter used his fame to gain the trust of the 12-year-old and groomed her for sex.

The abuse allegedly happened in April and May of 1965 and took place at his famous Chelsea hotel apartment. A representative for Dylan released a statement denying the accusations.