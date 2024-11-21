LOCAL

Bobby Pulido To Retire From Music, Announces Future Political Bid

jsalinasBy 164 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Local Tejano legend Bobby Pulido has announced his retirement from music but with future plans to enter the arena of politics. In a live-streamed message on his Facebook page Thursday, Pulido said he’ll perform a farewell tour in 2025, and in 2026 will make a run for public office.

The Edinburg native didn’t say what office he’s considering nor which political party he’ll affiliate with. Pulido is a Latin Grammy-winning, 30-year veteran of the music business but noted that he studied political science in college before pursuing his music career.

Locally Acquired West Nile, Dengue Confirmed In Cameron County

Previous article

Trump Chooses Pam Bondi For Attorney General Pick After Gaetz Withdraws

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL