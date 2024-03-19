Bodies Are Found Matching Descriptions Of Missing Mother, Boy

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says two bodies were found early Tuesday that match the descriptions of a missing 32-year old mother and her three-year-old son. An Amber Alert is canceled that was issued for Savannah Kriger and Kaiden Kriger.

Deputies say the bodies were found in the back section of Tom Slick Park, an area near where the woman’s abandoned Lincoln Aviator was found Monday. Police say Kriger left early from work to pick up her child from daycare at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were called at about 6 p.m. to a home off Dovers Den near Culebra Road for a welfare check where they found signs that led them to be concerned. The mother was allegedly involved in a custody battle for the child. The Bexar County Medical Examiner is now tasked with the identification and cause of death for both.