Bodies Exhumed From Mass Grave In Ukraine’s Liberated Lyman

Members of a forensic team carry a plastic bag with a body inside as they work at an exhumation in a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers have pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave in Ukraine’s devastated city of Lyman. It’s all part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.

Authorities said the bodies of 32 soldiers have been exhumed from the mass grave so far in the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Another 22 civilians have been exhumed from individual graves at the burial site, located on the edge of a cemetery in a forested area on the outskirts of Lyman.

Further exhumations are planned. One Ukrainian official said the bodies may have been buried by local residents, not Russians, during the occupation.