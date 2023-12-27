Bodies Found In Car Might Be Missing Pregnant Woman And Boyfriend

(San Antonio, TX) — San Antonio police say a couple of bodies found in a car near an apartment complex might be a missing pregnant woman and her boyfriend. Relatives are identifying the deceased woman as 18-year-old Savanah Soto. She and a dead man were discovered on Tuesday inside her car on Danny Kaye Drive. Soto failed to show up at a hospital on Saturday where she was scheduled to induce labor. The medical examiner is working to confirm her identity and cause of death. Detectives are investigating the situation as a possible murder case.