TEXAS

Bodies Found In Car Might Be Missing Pregnant Woman And Boyfriend

Fred CruzBy 2945 views
0

(San Antonio, TX) — San Antonio police say a couple of bodies found in a car near an apartment complex might be a missing pregnant woman and her boyfriend. Relatives are identifying the deceased woman as 18-year-old Savanah Soto. She and a dead man were discovered on Tuesday inside her car on Danny Kaye Drive. Soto failed to show up at a hospital on Saturday where she was scheduled to induce labor. The medical examiner is working to confirm her identity and cause of death. Detectives are investigating the situation as a possible murder case.

Fred Cruz

Prosecutors Oppose Sen. Bob Menendez’s Effort To Delay May Bribery Trial Until July

Previous article

You may also like

More in TEXAS