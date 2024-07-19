Bodies Found In Trailer Look Like Mummies

Houston police say two decomposed bodies found in a trailer packed to the brim with donate clothing have the appearance of mummies. Police say it is likely the two victims have been dead for some time but they cannot say how long the bodies have been in the trailer.

Police found the bodies just around midnight on Thursday at a donation center close not far from U.S. 290, after getting a tip. They found a hole cut in the top of the trailer.

Local authorities say homeless people are known to cut these kinds of holes to get access to donation trucks. Police are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.