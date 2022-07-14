Bodies Of Migrants Who Died In Texas Trailer Come To Mexico

Relatives and friends react as the bodies of Jair Valencia, Misael Olivares, and Yovani Valencia arrive to their family house in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The three were among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a locked trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

(AP) — People in the Mexican mountain town of San Marcos Atexquilapan spent days preparing and collecting donations to cover the funeral costs of three teenage cousins who were among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in Texas.

The bodies have now arrived and on Thursday, townsfolk are mourning brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, as well as their cousin Misael Olivares.

Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on military flights and then sent out to their hometowns.