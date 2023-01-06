Body Armor Shields Border Patrol Agent Struck By Gunfire

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, second from left, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, on new border enforcement measures to limit unlawful migration, expand pathways for legal immigration, and increase border security. Mayorkas is joined by, from left, Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy Miller, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Southwest Border Coordination Center (SBCC) Senior Coordinating Official Sidney Aki. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — Federal authorities say a Border Patrol agent in body armor was struck by gunfire but not seriously hurt while confronting the occupants of a vehicle suspected of smuggling migrants in New Mexico. Customs and Border Protection said the agent was shot in the chest multiple times Thursday but released after a medical examination. It said the officer returned fire as the vehicle sped away, and that it got in a rollover wreck a few miles away, and federal agents took six people into custody. Two of those in custody were flown to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas.