In this undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities in northern California say the body found inside of a submerged car is likely that of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said it’s believed to be Rodni, but there hasn’t been confirmation. The discovery was made Sunday in the Prosser Creek Reservoir, near where Rodni was last seen.

The body and car were found by a specialty search and recovery team called Adventures with Purpose.