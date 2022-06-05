Body Found In Apartment Leads To Murder Charge

A Brownsville man has been charged with murder in the death of another man he claimed he found in his apartment.

64-year-old Martin Gonzalez had called police on May 27th to say there was a body in the living room of his apartment off of Boca Chica Boulevard and Billy Mitchell Boulevard. Gonzalez told officers he didn’t know the person and didn’t know why he was in his apartment.

Investigators say there were holes in Gonzalez’s story and he was arrested for the murder of 50-year-old Rafael Velez. A preliminary autopsy found that Velez had suffered head trauma.