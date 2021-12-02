Body Found In Arroyo In Harlingen Confirmed As Missing Weslaco Man

The remains recovered from the Arroyo Colorado in Harlingen a little more than two weeks ago have been identified as those of a missing Weslaco-area man.

Rickey Lee Rowlett had been reported missing a month ago. He was last seen leaving Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen November 4th. Police said at the time Rowlett was without some medication which could cause him to become confused.

Police Thursday confirmed it was the 56-year-old Rowlett who was found floating in the arroyo near Hugh Ramsey Nature Park the morning of November 15th. The cause of his death remains unknown.