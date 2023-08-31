Body Found In Home During Police Search For Missing Mission Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Mission police are working to confirm the identity of an individual found dead in a home in central Mission, where a missing Mission woman was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Police Thursday served a search warrant at the home for a person of interest in the disappearance of 40-year-old Editza Gomez. Officers found a body in the attic of the home. No word of an arrest.

Gomez was reported missing Saturday August 19th. She was last seen walking in the 1000 block of Miller Avenue, near the home that was the focus of Thursday’s police search.