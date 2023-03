A body has been recovered in the search for two twins that went missing near Pleasure Pier last Sunday. Officials in Galveston say a body matching the description of one of the twins was found near the shoreline earlyTuesday morning.

Thirteen-year-olds Jefferson and Josue Perez were last seen in the water near the pier about an hour before they were reported missing by family members. According to investigators, the teens did not know how to swim.