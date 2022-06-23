Body Found Near Elsa May Be That Of Missing Man

Authorities have recovered items that indicate the person found dead south of Elsa this week may be a man who disappeared about a month ago.

The man’s decomposed body was discovered Tuesday in an area near FM 88 and Mile 16 North. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found a family photo and a debit card in the pants pockets of the individual that indicate he may be 40-year-old Jim Sisol Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was last seen May 23rd. Authorities are waiting for DNA test results to confirm who the man is, and also autopsy results to determine how he died.